Prime Video is now showing ads during shows in India
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has started showing ads on its platform in India from today.
The move comes as a response to increasing competition in the video-on-demand space and aims at generating more revenue through advertising.
The company has said that Prime Video will show four to six minutes of commercials for every hour of content watched on the service.
Ad details
How many ads will you see?
While announcing the ad integration, Amazon promised "meaningfully fewer" ads than traditional TV channels as well as other streaming services.
However, the company has not specified how many ads users will see while watching content on Prime Video.
Recently, it said that it could show between four to six minutes of ads every hour. This means a three-hour movie could have up to 18 minutes of commercials, which some users may find excessive.
Ad-free access
Users can pay extra for ad-free experience
In response to user complaints about fairness, Amazon is offering an option to go ad-free.
Users can pay an additional ₹129 per month or ₹699 per year on top of their existing Prime membership.
Once subscribed, all Prime profiles linked to that account will not show ads during on-demand content viewing.
However, some titles may still play short promotional trailers which can be skipped.
Process
How to activate ad-free option?
The ad-free option can be activated by users through Amazon's website or the Prime Video app on Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, and set-top boxes.
To activate it, users have to go to "Your Account" or "Settings" and select "Go Ad Free."
This feature gives viewers more control over their viewing experience on Prime Video.