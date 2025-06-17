You can now hide spoilers in your posts on Threads
What's the story
Meta's microblogging platform, Threads, is testing a new feature that would allow users to hide spoilers in their posts.
The update was shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
The 'spoiler text' feature grays out words or images in a post, making them readable only when clicked on manually.
This way, users can discuss new movies, TV shows or books without accidentally revealing plot points for those who aren't caught up yet.
User experience
Enhancing user experience
The spoiler text feature not only improves user experience but also helps Meta promote more conversations about pop culture.
This is particularly relevant as popular shows like The Last of Us and The White Lotus have been trending on Threads during their seasons, indicating a growing community of entertainment enthusiasts on the app.
Versatility
Blurring out off-putting content
The spoiler text feature also provides users with the option to blur out non-violative but potentially off-putting content.
This could be particularly useful for users who want to share updates about their activities without making them too graphic or detailed.
Currently, the feature is still in testing and has not been rolled out to all users yet.
User guide
How to use the feature?
For users who have access to the spoiler text feature, it can be used by highlighting text or images before posting and selecting "mark spoiler" from the menu that appears.
This way, they can share content without worrying about accidentally revealing spoilers for others.
However, it's important to note that this feature is only available for those included in the testing phase.