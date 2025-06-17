What's the story

Meta's microblogging platform, Threads, is testing a new feature that would allow users to hide spoilers in their posts.

The update was shared by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The 'spoiler text' feature grays out words or images in a post, making them readable only when clicked on manually.

This way, users can discuss new movies, TV shows or books without accidentally revealing plot points for those who aren't caught up yet.