Meta rolls out standalone AI app to rival ChatGPT, Gemini
What's the story
In a major move, Meta has launched a standalone artificial intelligence (AI) app. It takes on leading multimodal AI chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini.
The new app promises text and voice chats, live web access, image generation and editing capabilities.
Along with these features, the Meta AI app also comes with a unique Discover feed that adds a social element to user queries.
Social element
What is Discover feed?
The Discover feed is the most unique aspect of the new app, which Meta describes as "a place to share and explore how others are using AI."
This section will showcase prompts shared by other users and let you "remix them to make them your own."
However, do note that private chats won't be posted on others' feeds unless shared explicitly by the user.
User experience
Personalized responses and live conversation mode
For US and Canada users, Meta AI can personalize its responses based on data shared with Meta products.
This includes information from your social profile as well as content you engage with.
Linking Facebook and Instagram accounts to the same Meta AI account will give "an even stronger personalized experience," the company said.
The app also has a live conversation mode for users in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand to listen and speak with the AI assistant simultaneously.
Usage
Integration with Ray-Ban glasses
The web version of the Meta AI app now also features voice interactions and the Discover feed.
It provides improved image generation capabilities with more presets as well as new editing modes for style, lighting, mood, and colors.
Meanwhile, the app has also been integrated with the Meta View companion app for Ray-Ban glasses. This integration will feature a handoff option to start a conversation on glasses and access it in their history tab on either app or web.