What's the story

Zomato, a popular food delivery app, offers a bookmarking feature that allows users to save their favorite dishes for easy access later.

This feature is particularly useful for those who often order from the same restaurants or want to remember standout dishes.

By mastering the bookmarking system on Android devices, users can streamline their ordering process and ensure they never forget a dish they loved.

Here are some insights into efficiently using Zomato bookmarks.