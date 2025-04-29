For Android users: How to use Zomato's bookmarking feature
Zomato, a popular food delivery app, offers a bookmarking feature that allows users to save their favorite dishes for easy access later.
This feature is particularly useful for those who often order from the same restaurants or want to remember standout dishes.
By mastering the bookmarking system on Android devices, users can streamline their ordering process and ensure they never forget a dish they loved.
Here are some insights into efficiently using Zomato bookmarks.
Bookmarking basics
How to bookmark dishes easily
To bookmark a dish on Zomato, just head over to the restaurant's menu and tap on the dish you want to save.
Hit the bookmark icon next to it. This will get the dish added into your saved items list, making it easy to access on the next visit.
The whole process is simple and takes just a few seconds, allowing you to save any tempting dish.
Efficient organization
Organize your bookmarked dishes
Once you have bookmarked a few dishes, it is essential to keep them organized for easy access.
Use categories or tags within the app, if available, like "Favorites," "Try Next" or "Special Occasions."
This way, you can find a particular dish without having to scroll through a long list every time you open your bookmarks.
Quick access tips
Access bookmarked dishes quickly
Accessing your bookmarked dishes is as simple as it can get with Zomato's user-friendly interface.
Just open the app and head over to your profile section, where you'll find all saved items under bookmarks.
From there, you can either view details about each dish or directly place an order without having to go through menus again.
Sharing options
Share your favorite dishes with friends
Not just bookmarking, Zomato also lets you share your favorite dishes with friends and family over social media or messaging apps right from within the app itself.
This makes it easier for others in your circle, who may be interested in trying out new recommendations based on what you've enjoyed earlier.
Regular updates
Keep track of new additions regularly
Regularly check back on new additions by visiting restaurant pages frequently, as menus may change over time, offering new exciting options worth bookmarking, too!
Staying updated ensures that no potential favorites slip through unnoticed, while keeping variety alive in meal choices available at fingertips anytime needed!