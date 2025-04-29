Truecaller's new feature lets users report, discuss scams in real-time
What's the story
In a bid to fight digital fraud, Truecaller has launched a new feature called Scamfeed.
The user-generated content stream comes integrated into the Truecaller app and lets users report and discuss scams in real-time.
It acts as an early warning system, letting you see if other people have reported similar suspicious messages or calls, thus helping you identify potential fraud attempts.
Community power
It promotes community vigilance against scams
Tonmoy Goswami, Product Director of New Initiatives at Truecaller, stressed on the role of community in fighting scams.
He said, "Scamfeed harnesses the collective vigilance of millions of Truecaller users in India."
The feature offers a safe space to share experiences and warnings about fraud attempts. It hopes to empower people to stay ahead of fraudsters by learning from each other and protecting themselves and their loved ones.
Diverse coverage
Scamfeed covers various types of scams
Scamfeed welcomes all stories of various kinds of scams, be it phishing attempts, impersonation, dating app scams, or financial fraud.
You can post anonymously and interact via threaded comments. The feature even enables seamless sharing on external platforms like WhatsApp.
This community-driven approach makes Scamfeed a reliable source for real-time scam updates.
Strategic move
Truecaller aims to foster brand loyalty with Scamfeed
While Scamfeed is a handy tool for users, it also offers long-term strategic value to Truecaller.
By creating a close-knit community focused on safety and transparency, the company hopes to build brand loyalty, user advocacy, and sustained engagement.
The move also falls in line with Truecaller's vision of making communication smarter, safer, and more efficient for its over 450 million active users globally.