Arshdeep Singh: Decoding his stats in First-Class cricket
What's the story
Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill has hinted at the possible inclusion of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. The decision comes as a response to India's current 1-2 deficit in the five-match series. Gill said they would decide on Jasprit Bumrah's availability based on pitch conditions on match day. Here we decode the stats of Arshdeep in First-Class cricket.
Debut anticipation
Arshdeep on standby for possible Test debut
Gill confirmed that Arshdeep has been kept on standby for a possible Test debut. "He has been told to be prepared," Gill said, adding they would finalize the playing XI after assessing the pitch conditions later today. If selected, this would be Arshdeep's first appearance in the Test format, as he has not yet played any Test matches.
Information
Arshdeep owns 66 FC scalps at 30.37
26-year-old Arshdeep has played a handful of 21 First-Class matches to date. He owns 66 wickets at 30.37 with one four-fer and two fifers under his belt. He owns an econoimy rate of 3.20, as per ESPNcricinfo.