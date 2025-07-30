Arshdeep Singh asked to be 'ready' at Oval: Shubman Gill

Indian captain Shubman Gill has hinted at a possible debut for left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the upcoming 5th and final Test against England. The series decider is set to begin on July 31 at The Oval in London. Arshdeep, India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, could replace Anshul Kamboj in the XI. Meanwhile, Gill also spoke about Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the impending Test.

Confirmation Arshdeep asked to be ready for debut Gill confirmed that Arshdeep has been asked to be ready for his debut. However, he added that the final decision on the Playing XI will depend on the pitch conditions. "Arshdeep Singh has been asked to get ready but we will take a call on the Playing XI after looking at the pitch, by this evening," Gill said in a press conference ahead of the match.

Experience Experience in red-ball cricket Notably, Arshdeep has already got a taste of county cricket in the past. He knows how to handle the Dukes ball used in England. Although he has little red-ball experience owing to limited-overs commitments, Arshdeep has done well. In 21 First-Class matches, he has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37 and bagged 13 wickets during his Kent stint.

Uncertainty Bumrah's participation still uncertain Gill also remained non-committal about Bumrah's participation in the match. He said, "We will take a decision tomorrow, wicket looks very green. So let's see." This statement leaves room for speculation about whether the star pacer will be part of the final line-up or not. Notably, Bumrah was supposed to play only three of the five Tests due to workload management. And he has already featured at Headingley, Lord's, and Old Trafford.

Strategy Will India include Kuldeep Yadav? Gill also talked about England's decision not to include a frontline spinner for the fifth Test. He said, "England haven't gone with a frontline spinner. Jacob Bethell and Joe Root - I think they are going to have their spinning options with them." With Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar in the XI, it remains to be seen if Gill includes wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Explanation Gill backs Sundar as an all-rounder When asked about India's decision not to include a specialist bowler, Gill explained the inclusion of Sundar. He said, "Washington, he is someone who has given us so much control with the bowling. His batting has been a really big plus for us." Gill emphasized Sundar's importance in maintaining stability in the team's performance. Sundar's all-round show was impressive as India saved the Manchester Test.