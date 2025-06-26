Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss 2nd Test against England: Report

In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the 2nd Test against England . As per sources, the decision comes as part of a strategy to manage his workload effectively. It was earlier reported that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests in the ongoing series. While India lost the series opener at Headingley, the 2nd Test is scheduled to begin on July 2 in Birmingham.

Report Will Bumrah be rested? According to The Indian Express, keeping in mind Bumrah's workload, he will be rested from the 2nd Test. The report added that Bumrah will return to the team again in the 3rd Test at Lord's, starting July 10. To recall, Bumrah bowled 24.4 overs in the first innings and 19 overs in the second in India's defeat at Headingley.

Impact How the other bowlers fared in the 1st Test Bumrah's absence from the XI could be a huge blow for India. He was their star performer at Headingley, taking a record-breaking fifer in the first innings. The other bowlers struggled to match his performance, with Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj failing to make a significant impact. Krishna's figures were 3/128 (20 overs) and 2/92 (15 overs). Meanwhile, Siraj managed only two wickets for 122 runs in the first innings and returned wicketless thereafter.

Pre-series decision Who will replace Bumrah? Apart from the aforementioned players, Akash Deep and left-armer Arshdeep Singh are other other specialist pacers in the Indian squad. Arshdeep is likely to make his Test debut, considering his ability to swing the ball both ways. His left-arm angle gives him further edge. Besides, seam-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are the other options to fill in for Bumrah's absence.

Caution Shastri warns Team India against resting Bumrah Former India coach Ravi Shastri had earlier cautioned the team against resting Bumrah for the second Test. "If he (Bumrah) was looking at a rest, you may have to think twice. If you don't have him and then go 2-0 down, it could be an uphill task," Shastri said on Sky Sports. However, India's coach defended their decision by saying workload management is more important considering the amount of cricket ahead.

Gambhir What Gambhir said after Headingley Test After the series opener, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about the decision to manage Bumrah's workload carefully. The pacer has had a long-standing back problem, which remains a concern. Gambhir reiterated that India's plan remains unchanged for now. "It was already decided that he's going to play three Test matches, but let's see how his body turns up. But we haven't decided which two other Test matches he's going to play," asserted Gambhir.