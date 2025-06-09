What's the story

Australia's Cameron Green is gearing up for a potential new role in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.

The all-rounder, who had back surgery in October and missed the entire home season, is now focused on returning to full fitness.

He has been preparing for his Test return with a string of impressive performances at Gloucestershire, scoring three centuries.

Green also opened up about his potential new batting position.