Will Cameron Green bat at 3 in WTC final?
What's the story
Australia's Cameron Green is gearing up for a potential new role in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.
The all-rounder, who had back surgery in October and missed the entire home season, is now focused on returning to full fitness.
He has been preparing for his Test return with a string of impressive performances at Gloucestershire, scoring three centuries.
Green also opened up about his potential new batting position.
Shift in focus
'Just batting is nice'
"The silver lining to having four back injuries is I've got four chances only to be a batter," Green said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
He explained how this forced break from bowling has made him more relaxed and focused.
"When you're bowling and batting, there's so much more you have to do bowling-wise to keep yourself fit and ready to play. It does take away from batting. So, certainly, just batting is nice," he added.
Surgery experience
Why Green opted for surgery
Green opted for surgery despite the stress fracture healing naturally over nine months to a year.
He was guided by those who had gone through the procedure, including Ben Dwarshuis and Jason Behrendorff.
Jasprit Bumrah also reached out to Green before his operation, which made him feel better about the whole process.
Thanks to advancements in surgical techniques, Green was up and about within two weeks of his surgery.
Match readiness
Feeling more prepared than ever
Green's stint at Gloucestershire has him feeling more prepared than ever to face conditions in England.
He said, "It's certainly the best I've felt batting in England." The experience of playing country cricket has been invaluable for him.
"I think it's learning what the different conditions can bring ... speaking to a few county guys who've been here for years, different ways to go about it," he added.
Position uncertainty
Green likely to bat at No. 3
With Steve Smith back at No. 4, Green will have to fit in somewhere else.
Australia coach Andrew McDonald had earlier confirmed that Green is set to enter the XI but did not disclose his position.
It is likely that he will bat at No. 3, a position he has only batted once in his First-Class career but is unfazed by it.
"Absolutely no issues batting at three when you've done it your whole life," he said.
Prospect
Green to displace Labuschagne in XI?
It must be noted that Marnus Labuschagne has been Australia's incumbent Number 3 in Tests in the last few years.
However, his form has become a major point of discussion lately.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne has averaged just 28.33 in this WTC cycle, having scored 935 runs from 19 matches.
This might push Green's induction as Australia's new number three.