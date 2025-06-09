Portugal beat Spain on penalties to win UEFA Nations League
What's the story
Portugal have won the UEFA Nations League final 2025 by defeating their rivals Spain in a nail-biting penalty shootout.
The match, which took place in Munich, ended with both teams tied at 2-2 after extra time. However, Portugal emerged victorious in the penalty shootout, securing their second title in this prestigious tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role for Portugal by scoring an equalizer in the second half of regular time.
Match details
2-2 in normal time
The match was a thrilling contest from the start, with Spain taking an early lead through Martin Zubimendi.
However, Portugal fought back and equalized via Nuno Mendes five minutes later.
Just before halftime, Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Spain to put them ahead again and take a 2-1 lead.
It was veteran Ronaldo, who delivered for his side in the 61st minute.
Tiebreaker
How did the penalty shootout pan out?
With the score tied at 2-2 after extra time, a penalty shootout was needed to determine the winner.
Both sided scored their first three penalties before Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa saved Alvaro Morata's penalty kick, giving his team an advantage.
Ruben Neves then scored for Portugal, giving his side a 5-3 win in the shootout.
Celebration
Tears of joy for Ronaldo as Portugal win 2nd title
As mentioned, Portugal won the penalty shootout 5-3, securing their second UEFA Nations League title.
This victory adds another international trophy to Ronaldo's illustrious career, having previously won one European Championship and now two Nations League honors.
The win was particularly special for the Portuguese superstar as he celebrated with tears of joy on the pitch after leading his team to glory once again.
Ronaldo
Ronaldo nets his 138th international goal
This was Ronaldo's 138th international goal for Portugal. He also scored in Portugal's win over Germany in the Nations League semi-finals.
Ronaldo has made 221 appearances for Portugal. He has three goals in 4 appearances for them in the 2025 calendar year.
Ronaldo has won a 3rd major trophy with Portugal. He won the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League twice in 2018-19 and 2024-25.
Information
Here are the match stats
Portugal had 7 attempts on target with two shots on target Spain had six shots on target from 16 attempts. Spain had 62% ball possession with 92% pass accuracy. Spain earned four corners to their opponent's three.