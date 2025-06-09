What's the story

In the second unofficial Test at County Ground, Northampton, India A ended Day 3 on a strong note with a lead of 184 runs.

The day was highlighted by a brilliant four-wicket haul from left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India A captain Easwaran, who suffered an early dismissal in the 1st innings, made his bat talk in his 2nd outing.

He scored a valiant 80-run knock as India A managed 163/4 at stumps on Day 3.