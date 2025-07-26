Gurugram police halt drive to detain 'illegal' immigrants
What's the story
The Gurugram police have temporarily halted their drive to detain suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The move comes amid a mass exodus that has severely impacted the domestic work sector in the city. No new detentions were made on Saturday at the four detention centers established for this purpose, although verification of detainees is still ongoing.
Denial and accusations
Police deny harassment during detention drive
The Gurugram police have denied any harassment during the detention drive. They accused misinformation of creating panic among immigrants and their families. "Misinformation is being spread, which is creating panic," said Sandip Kumar, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police. He added that only those who seem "very suspicious" will be detained after verification as per the rules.
Misinformation impact
Panic among migrants, residents
The panic among migrants and residents in Gurugram has been fueled by a series of videos from Bengal and Assam. These videos are either fabricated or old, according to a senior police official. The misinformation has led to deserted Bengali settlements and skyrocketing wages for non-Bengali Hindi-speaking maids.
Community response
Residents accommodating non-Bengali maids in their homes
In light of the domestic help crisis, residents are now accommodating non-Bengali maids in their homes. Residential welfare associations (RWAs) are involved in spreading awareness and ensuring police verification of the workforce. The economic impact is visible in rural areas that depend on rental income, with places like Wazirabad, Chakkarpur, and Sikanderpur looking deserted.
Torture allegations
Man accuses police of illegal detention, torture
Amid the controversy, a man named Kabir, a resident of South City 2, has accused the Gurugram police of illegal detention and torture. He claimed to have been beaten by officers, sharing pictures of his bruised back, despite being an Indian citizen living in Gurugram for 17 years. The police spokesperson said they are looking into his complaint.