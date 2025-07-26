Gurugram police halt drive to detain 'illegal' immigrants

The Gurugram police have temporarily halted their drive to detain suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The move comes amid a mass exodus that has severely impacted the domestic work sector in the city. No new detentions were made on Saturday at the four detention centers established for this purpose, although verification of detainees is still ongoing.

Denial and accusations Police deny harassment during detention drive The Gurugram police have denied any harassment during the detention drive. They accused misinformation of creating panic among immigrants and their families. "Misinformation is being spread, which is creating panic," said Sandip Kumar, a spokesperson for the Gurugram police. He added that only those who seem "very suspicious" will be detained after verification as per the rules.

Misinformation impact Panic among migrants, residents The panic among migrants and residents in Gurugram has been fueled by a series of videos from Bengal and Assam. These videos are either fabricated or old, according to a senior police official. The misinformation has led to deserted Bengali settlements and skyrocketing wages for non-Bengali Hindi-speaking maids.

Community response Residents accommodating non-Bengali maids in their homes In light of the domestic help crisis, residents are now accommodating non-Bengali maids in their homes. Residential welfare associations (RWAs) are involved in spreading awareness and ensuring police verification of the workforce. The economic impact is visible in rural areas that depend on rental income, with places like Wazirabad, Chakkarpur, and Sikanderpur looking deserted.