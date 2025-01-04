Pretending to be US-based model, Delhi man dupes 700 women
What's the story
A 23-year-old Delhi resident, Tushar Bisht, has been arrested for allegedly cheating money from around 700 women.
Bisht reportedly used social media platforms Bumble and Snapchat to carry out his plan.
He posed as a US-based model, using pictures of a Brazilian model to dupe his victims, per NDTV.
The targeted demographic was women aged between 18 and 30 years.
Investigation
Extortion scheme uncovered by Delhi University student
The extortion plot came to light on December 13, when a Delhi University student approached the cyber police station.
The student alleged that Bisht, posing as a US-based model visiting India, convinced her to share private photos and videos.
He later demanded money in return for not leaking her private video online.
Though she made small payments initially due to financial constraints, she eventually informed her family and approached the police.
Profile
Bisht's background and arrest details revealed
Bisht was later arrested from Delhi's Shakarpur area.
The police revealed he had been using a virtual international mobile number for more than two years, first for fun before converting it into an extortion racket.
He admitted to having private content of many women and blackmailing many of them for money.
Bisht belongs to a middle-class family in Shakarpur; his father is a driver, his mother a homemaker, and his sister works in Gurugram.
Employment
Bisht's professional background and modus operandi
Bisht is a BBA graduate and has been working as a technical recruiter at a private firm in Noida for three years.
Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said Bisht created fake profiles to connect with women on Bumble, Snapchat, and WhatsApp.
He built their trust through conversations and convinced them to share intimate photos and videos, which he later used for extortion.