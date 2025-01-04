'Prepared to sacrifice life for farmers' cause': cancer patient Dallewal
What's the story
Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 40th day on Saturday. The protest is being held at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.
Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, is demanding the enactment of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law. He has refused medical aid despite his deteriorating health condition.
"It is aar paar ki ladai... I made my will (for my family)... Will not end fast until our demands are met," he said.
Protest goal
Dallewal's demand for MSP guarantee law
Dallewal has maintained that he will call off his fast only after an MSP guarantee law is passed.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked the government to fulfill the Parliamentary Committee's recommendations on MSP.
"I am fighting for the unfulfilled demands that the central government agreed upon in December 2021," he said.
Health update
Dallewal's health worsens, Supreme Court expresses concern
Fellow farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar has raised concern over Dallewal's health, saying the protest will continue only if the Centre meets their demands.
Days ago, the Supreme Court also slammed the Punjab government for not shifting Dallewal to a hospital, clarifying that it never directed breaking his protest but urged medical aid.
Justice Surya Kant said Dallewal's health should be taken care of, and he can continue his protest under medical supervision.
Solidarity
Farmer leaders unite in support of Dallewal's hunger strike
Farmer leaders from other states have also extended their support to Dallewal's hunger strike.
P R Pandian of Tamil Nadu and Shanthakumar of Karnataka stressed on the unity of farmers and asked the Centre to resolve the matter soon.
"I am prepared to sacrifice my life at the protest site," Dallewal said, adding he transferred his land to his family in November 2024, preparing for any outcome of his protest.