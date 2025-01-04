What's the story

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's hunger strike entered its 40th day on Saturday. The protest is being held at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Dallewal, a 70-year-old cancer patient, is demanding the enactment of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law. He has refused medical aid despite his deteriorating health condition.

"It is aar paar ki ladai... I made my will (for my family)... Will not end fast until our demands are met," he said.