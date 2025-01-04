Stampede-like situation erupts at self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri's event
What's the story
A stampede-like situation broke out at an event organized by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Mankoli Naka area of Thane, Maharashtra on Saturday.
However, the incident did not lead to any immediate reports of injuries.
Visuals from the spot showed chaos as security personnel tried to rein in the massive crowd with sticks.
Shastri, aka Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is a popular figure for revealing personal details of his followers—a skill critics say is mentalism tricks.
Personal details
Shastri's background and popularity
Shastri is the 'peethadhishwar' of Bageshwar Dham, a religious Hindu site in Gada village of Madhya Pradesh's Chattarpur district.
Over the years, he has amassed a huge following owing to his purported ability to unveil personal details about his followers.
This incident in Thane isn't an isolated one.
Last month, a similar incident took place during a religious gathering hosted by another self-styled godman, Pandit Pradeep Mishra, in Meerut.
No deaths or injuries were reported from Mishra's event either.
Tragic event
Deadly stampede at spiritual gathering in 2024
In a more tragic incident, a stampede during a satsang led by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba, led to the deaths of 121 people in July 2024.
The tragedy unfolded as attendees rushed to touch Baba's feet, resulting in a stampede.
Per reports, the audience exceeded the allotted capacity of 80,000, totaling more than 2.50 lakh.
Baba is a former police officer who served with the Local Intelligence Unit for 18 years before taking voluntary retirement to pursue spirituality.