What's the story

A stampede-like situation broke out at an event organized by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in the Mankoli Naka area of Thane, Maharashtra on Saturday.

However, the incident did not lead to any immediate reports of injuries.

Visuals from the spot showed chaos as security personnel tried to rein in the massive crowd with sticks.

Shastri, aka Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, is a popular figure for revealing personal details of his followers—a skill critics say is mentalism tricks.