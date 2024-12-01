'Maharashtra CM candidate will be decided tomorrow': Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was in his native village for two days after taking ill, has broken his silence on the new CM stalemate. Speaking to the media, he said that all three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding and that the CM candidate will be decided on Monday. "I didn't take any leave during my 2.5 years as CM. People are still here to meet me. This is why I fell ill," he said.
Shinde's illness sparks speculation amid government formation
Earlier, his family doctor R M Parte confirmed that he had been administered medication and intravenous therapy after suffering fever and throat infection. Shinde's visit to his native village came amid rumors of his displeasure over the formation of the new state government. However, party leader Uday Samant dismissed claims that Shinde was upset, saying he was unwell even during a meeting in Delhi.
Fadnavis tipped as next CM, Mahayuti alliance's victory
While there's been no official announcement about the next CM, BJP sources suggest that Devendra Fadnavis is the probable candidate. Fadnavis has held the post twice before and was deputy CM in the last Shinde-led government. The Mahayuti alliance—BJP, Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—won a thumping majority in the recent assembly polls, with the BJP winning 132 seats out of 288.
'People have given us a historic mandate'
Oath taking on December 5
On Saturday, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced the oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will be held on December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Though the CM's name hasn't been announced, NCP leader Pawar said the chief minister will be from the BJP, while the two deputy chief ministers will be from the Mahayuti alliance partners.