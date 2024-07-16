In short Simplifying... In short Subhash Dandekar, the founder of Camlin, a leading stationery brand in India, has passed away at 86.

Camlin founder Subhash Dandekar passes away at 86

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:25 am Jul 16, 202411:25 am

What's the story Subhash Dandekar, the founder of the popular stationery brand Camlin, died on Monday at age 86. According to reports, Dandekar passed away around 7:00am and was later cremated in central Mumbai. A condolence meeting is scheduled for Thursday. He leaves behind a son and a daughter. His wife passed away two years ago.

Tributes

Tributes pour in for Camlin founder Subhash Dandekar

Following Dandekar's death, tributes flooded in from politicians and industry competitors. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences, stating, "With the death of senior entrepreneur Subhash Dandekar, who set up the Camlin industry, we have lost the grandfather figure who brought fame to the Marathi industry world." Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also acknowledged Dandekar's significant contributions of the "Marathi entrepreneur."

Legacy

Dandekar's legacy

Dandekar is recognized for transforming Camlin into a leading stationery brand in India. Under his guidance, the company expanded its product range and began selling office supplies, artist tools, and other educational materials. "Camlin made everything from inks to fountain pens, pencils, paint brushes, crayons to various colors, erasers to office stationery," Thackeray said in his tribute. Dandekar served as the executive chairman of Camlin until May 2002. After selling the brand to Japan's Kokuyo, he continued as chairman emeritus.