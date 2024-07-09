In brief Simplifying... In brief The Ambani wedding menu is set to feature popular dishes from the famed Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi, following Nita Ambani's personal visit and invitation to the eatery's owner, Rakesh Keshari.

Anant Ambani's grand wedding preparations underway!

'Palak Chaat,' 'Dahi Puri': Surprisingly down-to-earth menu for Ambani wedding

What's the story Anant Ambani, son of India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on Friday (July 12). The grand wedding will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, promising a spectacle after days of pre-wedding festivities. The guests, likely including celebrities and dignitaries from around the globe, can anticipate a menu filled with famous delicacies. Let's delve into the lavish menu planned by the Ambanis.

Menu details

Varanasi's Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar to cater Ambani wedding

Per reports, the wedding menu will feature special dishes from the renowned Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. The owner of this famous eatery, Rakesh Keshari, is expected to serve fast food delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak patta chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi. This decision was confirmed after Nita Ambani, mother of the groom, visited Varanasi last month to personally deliver wedding invitations at Baba Vishwanath Temple.

Visit details

Nita's visit to Varanasi influenced the wedding menu

During her visit to Varanasi, Nita sought blessings at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and sampled popular food items at Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar—the video of which went viral online. She subsequently invited the shop owner, Keshari, to serve these items at her son's wedding. "Nita Ambani came to our chaat bhandaar, where she tasted tikki chaat, palak chaat, and kulfi falooda. She was very happy and said that the chaat of Banaras is very famous," Keshari told ANI.

Wedding schedule

Meanwhile, a quick look at the wedding schedule

The culmination of Anant and Radhika's wedding festivities will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday (July 12). The main ceremony, Shubh Vivah, begins on Friday, followed by the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony on Saturday. The wedding celebrations will conclude with Mangal Utsav, or the wedding reception, scheduled for Sunday. Guests have been requested to wear traditional Indian attire for the ceremonies.