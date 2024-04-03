Next Article

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck score Isha Ambani's former mansion

By Tanvi Gupta 05:41 pm Apr 03, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Hollywood's power couple, actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly purchased a luxurious mansion located in an upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills, California. What's interesting about this is that their opulent estate was once the prized possession of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. According to The Economic Times, the purchase price for this estate is a staggering $61M, approximately ₹508 crore.

Mansion details

Inside the mansion of Lopez and Affleck

Per the report, JLo and Affleck's palatial dig sprawls over an area of 5.2 acres and boasts 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. It is equipped with a range of high-end amenities including an outdoor kitchen, fitness center, beauty salon, wellness spa, and a massive 155-ft infinity pool. The property also features an outdoor entertainment pavilion and is reportedly surrounded by lush green lawns.

Purposes

Ambani spent significant portion of her pregnancy at this mansion

Ambani reportedly spent a significant portion of her pregnancy at the Los Angeles mansion before welcoming twins in November 2022. The luxurious property even served as a venue for a special screening in 2021. Ambani's close friend-actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly hosted a gathering for Chhello Show (aka Last Film Show), the Indian film nominated for Best International Feature at the 95th Academy Awards.

Current abode

Amabani and her husband's abode in Mumbai: Details

Speaking of Ambani's current abode, she and her husband Anand Piramal call the sea-facing mansion named Gulita their home. Located in Mumbai's Worli neighborhood, the residence is a wedding gift from Anand's parents, Swati and Ajay Piramal. Designed by the London-based firm Eckersley O'Callaghan, the 50,000-square-foot estate boasts an array of amenities, including a grand swimming pool, subterranean parking, expansive lawns, a private temple, and a generous dining space. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

About the Hollywood couple

House hunt with Lopez and Affleck!

Coming back to Lopez and Affleck, after reuniting in 2021 and marrying in 2022—they embarked on a search for their ideal love nest. They initially rented a Beverly Hills mansion while renovations were considered for Lopez's Bel Air property. However, she ultimately decided to sell it. Throughout 2023, their house hunt continued, with them reportedly passing on a massive Bel Air estate before entering escrow on a brand new Pacific Palisades mansion for $34.5M. Unfortunately, this deal also fell through.