Lightning strikes kill 20 as 'unseasonal' rain pounds Gujarat

1/5

India 2 min read

Lightning strikes kill 20 as 'unseasonal' rain pounds Gujarat

By Snehadri Sarkar 11:41 am Nov 27, 202311:41 am

20 killed lighting strikes as 'unseasonal' rain pounds Gujarat

At least 20 people reportedly lost their lives in lightning strikes across Gujarat on Sunday as the state experienced the wrath of unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms over the weekend. Triggered by a western disturbance—an extratropical storm developing in the Mediterranean that extends to and brings abrupt winter rainfall in the northwestern Indian subcontinent—heavy downpours pounded almost all Gujarat districts. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), lightning strikes also killed sheep and cattle in some parts of the state.

2/5

Breakdown of casualties due to lightning strikes in Gujarat

Of the 20 deaths reported due to lightning strikes in Gujarat, an SEOC official revealed that four occurred in the Dahod district, three in Bharuch, and two in Tapi. Furthermore, the official added that Amreli, Banaskantha, Ahmedabad, Botad, Kheda, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Surat, and Devbhumi Dwarka reported one death each. Notably, these numbers were recorded by the SEOC until 11:00pm on Sunday.

3/5

Condolences to those who lost their loved ones: Shah

Reacting to the deaths in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) and said he was "deeply saddened" by the incident. "I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss," he tweeted in Gujarati. "The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Shah.

4/5

Hailstorms, heavy rainfall hit 234 of 252 talukas

As many as 234 of 252 talukas of Gujarat received rainfall on Sunday, with the SEOC data showing that Surendranagar, Kheda, Surat, Tapi, Amreli, and Bharuch districts recorded 50-117mm of rain in just 16 hours. Furthermore, hailstorms and rains pummeled Morbi and Rajkot districts. While several locals rejoiced during the hailstorm, turning streets into snow-like landscapes, heavy rains affected Morbi's ceramic industry, forcing factories to stay closed.

5/5

IMD's weather forecast for Gujarat

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rains on Monday for parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra districts. However, the weather office said the state is set to experience dry weather from Tuesday. As per the IMD, the unseasonal rains in Gujarat were caused by a cyclonic circulation over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Kutch and Saurashtra regions.