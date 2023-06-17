India

Cyclone Biparjoy: Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of affected areas

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 17, 2023

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reached Gujarat to take stock of the situation in view of Cyclone Biparjoy, reported ANI. Along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he also reportedly conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in the state. Shah also visited the Mandvi Civil Hospital in Kutch and met the patients admitted there.

Shah conducts aerial survey

Shah to hold review meeting in Bhuj

Reportedly, Shah is set to hold a review meeting in Bhuj. He was also scheduled to address a press conference earlier on Saturday evening. Notably, the cyclonic storm, which has now weakened after making landfall in Gujarat, caused massive destruction in the Kutch district. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heavy rainfall would continue in many northern districts of Gujarat on Saturday.

