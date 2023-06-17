India

Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into 'deep depression,' expected to weaken further

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 17, 2023 | 10:35 am 2 min read

After making landfall in coastal Gujarat, the cyclonic storm "Biparjoy" has weakened into a "deep depression" and is expected to further weaken into a "depression" in the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday. As per the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a "deep depression" over Southeast Pakistan at around 11:30pm on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

The cyclonic storm Biporjoy caused massive destruction, throwing daily life off gear in Gujarat's Kutch district. High-speed winds uprooted several trees during landfall and snapped communication and power lines. It is worth noting that the cyclone's impact also reportedly resulted in a few deaths in different districts of Gujarat. The cyclone was earlier forecasted to miss the Indian coast and proceed into Pakistan instead.

Providing an update about the cyclonic storm on Saturday morning, the IMD took to Twitter and said, "Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, June 16, 2023, over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100km northeast of Dholavira." "To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours (sic)," it further said.

IMD issues 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall

Meanwhile, the weather office also issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Kutch regions for Saturday. "There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain is likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha [on June 17]," IMD Ahmedabad Director Manorama Mohanty told the news agency ANI.

Numerous trains canceled due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Due to the cyclonic storm, over 100 trains were canceled, and more than 40 trains were short-terminated. Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said, "101 trains have been canceled, 42 trains have been short-terminated, while 39 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers and train operations with respect to the onset of Cyclone Biparjoy."

Rainfall to lash Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim

On the other hand, the weather office has also forecasted widespread downpours this week accompanied by lightning, strong winds, and thunderstorms over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week," stated the IMD.

