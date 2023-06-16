India

Modi's US visit: Protests planned over India's human rights issues

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 16, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Human rights groups plan protests ahead of PM Modi's US visit

Human rights groups in the United States (US) have allegedly planned protests ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit over the reported "deteriorating human rights situation" in India. The Peace Action, Indian American Muslim Council, Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition, and Veterans for Peace will reportedly gather near the White House on June 22, when Modi is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden.

Why does this story matter?

Modi's trip to the US is being billed as one of the most important diplomatic visits of 2023. It comes at a time when both America and China are at odds and India has emerged as a major economic and geopolitical power. Meanwhile, human rights groups are concerned that, given Washington's efforts to strengthen ties with India, geopolitics would dominate human rights issues.

Details on human rights groups' plans for Modi's US visit

According to Reuters, human rights groups have added flyers reading "Save India from Hindu Supremacy" and "Modi Not Welcome," with plans to host a show named "Howdy Democracy." The show's title is in reference to 2019's "Howdy Modi!" Texas rally featuring Modi and ex-US President Donald Trump. Furthermore, two groups have planned to organize a screening of the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question."

Major human rights issues under Modi government since 2014

This allegedly alludes to the decline in press freedom in India. Reportedly, since Modi took office in 2014, India has slipped from 140th in the World Press Freedom Index to its lowest-ever rank of 161 in 2023. India also topped the list for the highest number of global internet blackouts for five consecutive years. Regardless, Modi still remains the most popular leader.

Modi-Biden meeting to go ahead despite alleged protests, claim analysts

In addition, analysts believe that, despite planned protests by human rights groups, the discussions between Modi and Biden are unlikely to change. Meanwhile, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the US works with India on a variety of issues and that the country regularly raises its human rights concerns with Indian Government officials.

Modi's packed schedule during US visit

PM Modi is set to embark on his first official state visit to America from June 21-24. According to reports, the prime minister's jam-packed and high-profile schedule will include participation in at least a dozen important events as well as conversations with some of the country's top CEOs and key members of the US Congress and the Indian diaspora.

