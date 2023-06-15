World

Know about PM Modi's packed schedule during US visit

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 15, 2023 | 11:17 am 2 min read

PM Modi's schedule for US visit revealed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his first official state visit to the United States (US) from June 21-24. Per reports, his high-profile and jam-packed schedule includes participation in at least a dozen significant events as well as conversations with prominent members of the US Congress and some top American CEOs. So, here's all you need to know about PM Modi's US visit!

Why does this story matter?

Modi's travel to the US is regarded as one of the most important diplomatic visits of 2023. Another highlight will be his address to the US Congress for the second time, after 2016. His visit also comes at a time when Washington and Beijing are at odds, and India—now the world's largest country by population—has emerged as a major geopolitical and economic power.

Details on Modi's day 1 in America

Upon arriving in New York on June 21, PM Modi will lead an "International Yoga Day" function at the United Nations (UN) Secretariat to mark a strong statement of India's traditions adopted by the world. Later that day, he is also scheduled to attend a private dinner with US President Joe Biden and his family in Washington.

BGPA provides update on Modi's dinner with Biden family

"A state dinner, always the social high point of a state visit, is planned meticulously, often months in advance," stated the US Department of State's Bureau of Global Public Affairs (BGPA). "The menu typically features food and wines that reflect the culinary traditions of the guests of honor but with an American twist," added BGPA.

Know about PM Modi's speech at John F Kennedy Center

The following morning, Modi will receive an official welcome on the south lawn of the White House, followed by bilateral talks, delegation-level discussions, and press statements by the leaders. Modi will also attend another key event at the John F Kennedy Center, where he will deliver an important speech at an event put together by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

Modi's address at Washington's Ronald Reagan Centre

On the 23rd, the Indian PM is expected to address the Indian diaspora at an event hosted by the Ronald Reagan Center in Washington. According to ANI, Modi will also make various other speeches during his visit, highlighting India's economic growth, the nation's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and digital payment infrastructure. After this event, PM Modi is expected to fly back.

