US President Joe Biden to meet NATO allies in Poland

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 21, 2023, 07:06 pm 3 min read

US President Joe Biden arrived in Poland on Monday to reinforce US and NATO support for Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden is all set to meet the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies in Poland to reinforce American and NATO support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. The development comes a day after he made an unannounced visit to Ukraine to show his solidarity with the country as the Russia-Ukraine war completes one year on Friday (February 24).

Why does this story matter?

Russia began invading Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to prevent it from joining NATO.

Being a founding member of NATO and Russia's archnemesis, the United States backs Kyiv in the war.

Meanwhile, Russia accuses the US of orchestrating a "coup" in Ukraine supported by European allies that allegedly deposed former President Viktor Yanukovich in 2014 and has since fueled tensions between the two neighbors.

Biden meeting Polish president to explore ways to help Ukraine

According to Reuters, Biden will likely meet with Polish President Andrzej Sebastian Duda to explore measures to aid Ukraine in its war efforts. The visit is also an opportunity to express gratitude to Poland for its assistance in delivering military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Notably, Poland shares NATO's longest border with Ukraine and has historically been a major transit point.

Biden to meet leaders of Bucharest Nine

On Wednesday, Biden will likely also meet the leaders of the Bucharest Nine—a nine-nation group of NATO comprising Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia—on the alliance's eastern front. Notably, Biden's Europe visit is crucial since it comes amid US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's publicly expressed concerns about China's possible involvement in the war in support of Russia.

Will request US troop enhancement in country: Polish PM

Meanwhile, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has welcomed Biden's visit and said that the Polish government was already in talks with the Biden administration over increasing US troop levels in his country, per Face The Nation. Morawiecki claimed that it wanted to establish a "more permanent" US military presence. Reportedly, there are currently about 11,000 US troops in Poland on a rotational basis.

Want greater involvement of US in Europe: Lithuanian president

Similarly, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said he wanted "greater involvement of the US in Europe, NATO's eastern flank, and more aid to Ukraine," his chief foreign policy adviser told media on Tuesday.

Polish, Ukrainian people welcome Biden visit

Moreover, Biden's visit was welcomed by the Polish people and Ukrainians, especially refugees. "We hope that they (the US) will increase shipments of arms, that things at the front will improve, and that we will win," 32-year-old Alina Kiiko, a Ukrainian refugee, told Reuters. A Warsaw resident, Marian Switala, hoped that the conflict ends soon and peace returns to Ukraine and the surrounding area.