US Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses Taiwan Parliament; China enraged

Aug 03, 2022

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed Taiwan's parliament on Wednesday and met with its President Tsai Ing-wen and human rights activists. As Pelosi's plane landed in Taiwan, her pit stop triggered furore among the Chinese who sent 21 military jets flying over the island. The trip, not backed by US President, is the first high-level diplomatic visit of the USA to Taipei.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Taiwan remains self-ruled, China claims the island as its own and aims to reunite it with the mainland.

Notably, the US-Taiwan proximity has grown under the American administrations of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and Joe Biden (incumbent).

The US's commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with military support to defend itself is also viewed as an affront to China.

Pelosi 'We come in friendship to Taiwan'

The House Speaker met with Taiwanese President Ing-wen and called the meeting a "show of American solidarity." "We will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan," Pelosi assured, as Ing-wen stated, "(We will) continue to hold the line of defense for democracy." Speaking to Taiwan's legislators, Pelosi said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region."

