OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go plan at ₹399/month: Check benefits

OpenAI has launched a new subscription tier, ChatGPT Go, in India. The plan is priced at ₹399 per month and offers Indian users increased access to popular features like higher usage limits, image generation, file uploads, and extended memory. The Go tier is positioned as a bridge between free and Plus subscriptions. The move comes as part of OpenAI's effort to make its services more affordable and accessible for Indian users.

Tier details A bridge between free and Plus subscriptions The new subscription tier offers 10 times higher message limits, image generations, file uploads, and double the memory length compared to the free plan. This makes it a viable option for students, freelancers, and professionals who find the free plan restrictive but don't need all features of Plus or Pro. ChatGPT Plus, at ₹1,999/month, includes expanded access to legacy models and advanced tools like deep research, agent mode, and Sora video creation.

Payment options UPI payments and INR pricing Along with the new subscription tier, OpenAI has also introduced Indian Rupee pricing across all its subscription tiers. This means all users in India will see prices displayed in INR, eliminating confusion over currency conversions. For the first time, OpenAI is also allowing payments through UPI, India's most popular digital payment method. This makes upgrading to a paid plan easier and more accessible for a wider audience.