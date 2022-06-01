Entertainment

BTS meets US President Joe Biden, addresses anti-Asian hate crimes

BTS meets US President Joe Biden, addresses anti-Asian hate crimes

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 01, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

BTS members' pictures with US President Joe Biden went viral on social media.

South Korean boy band BTS visited the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the White House on Tuesday in an effort to call out the anti-Asian hate crimes in the country. The septet addressed the press ahead of their meeting. During this, member Park Ji-min, well-known as Jimin, said that the whole group was "devastated by the surge of hate crimes."

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke, anti-Asian violence has grown in the US.

To recall, ex-US President Donald Trump had often called SARS-CoV-2 "the China Virus" and "Kung flu."

And there have been several hate crimes against the Asians, like the Atlanta shootout, where eight people were shot dead, out of which six were Asian.

So, this move is the need of the hour.

Quote 'Not wrong to be different...Equality begins when we open up'

Coming back to the BTS' White House meeting, Suga, a member of the group, appealed for tolerance. He said, "It's not wrong to be different. I think equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences." Images of the band members dressed in black tuxedos with Biden posing with finger hearts soon went viral on social media.

Twitter Post Take a look at the pictures here

Thanks for having us at the White House! It was a huge honor to discuss important issues with @POTUS today. We're very grateful for #BTSARMY who made it all possible.🫰💜

#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTSatTheWhiteHouse pic.twitter.com/PZd8Ox2Kea — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 1, 2022

Details BTS was invited to 'address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination'

According to the White House, Biden sent the invitation to the pop singers to "discuss the need to come together in solidarity, Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination, which have become more prominent issues in recent years." The White House also called BTS the "youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."

History Biden has reached out to young celebrities in the past

To recall, Biden has reached out to young celebrities and social media influencers in the past to address social and health issues. This includes his invitation to pop singer Olivia Rodrigo and the Jonas Brothers in campaigns to encourage the Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines. And, his meeting with the Bangtan Boys is the latest such move to persuade young Americans against hate crimes.