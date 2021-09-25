Vaccine diplomacy, Indo-Pacific security: Key takeaways from the Quad meeting

Here are the key takeaways from the Quad meeting in Washington on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the first in-person meeting of Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leaders in Washington on Friday, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. They were accompanied by Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japan's Yoshihide Suga. A wide array of topics were discussed, including the coronavirus pandemic, vaccines, and the Indo-Pacific region security. Here are the key highlights from the Quad Summit.

Quad countries pledge to donate 1.2 billion vaccines

Leaders of Quad have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion vaccine doses around the world, the member countries said in a joint statement, according to the White House. That will be in addition to the vaccines already financed through COVAX. The vaccines will be developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and the US, while Australia will support the logistics.

India to produce 8 million J&J vaccines by October

PM Modi said India would make available eight million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, locally manufactured by Biological E. Those would be ready by October, in line with India's decision to resume vaccine exports. "The Quad also welcomes India's announcement to resume exports of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, including to COVAX, beginning in October 2021," the joint statement said.

Japan to help India finance COVID-19 treatment

Japan will work with India to enhance key investments of $100 million in the healthcare sector related to COVID-19, including vaccines and treatment drugs, the Quad leaders said. The initiative will be supported through the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

India proposes common international travel protocol

Meanwhile, PM Modi proposed a common international travel protocol involving mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate among Quad countries. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the proposal was "well-received" by all the leaders of the Quad nations. "Our Quad is united as a force for good to work for the world," PM Modi said at the meeting.

Biden unveils fellowship for students from Quad countries

US President Biden and other leaders agreed to keep an eye on Pakistan, acknowledging that the country has been an "instigator" of trouble in neighboring Afghanistan. Separately, the American President announced a new fellowship that would allow students from Quad member countries to pursue higher studies and advanced degrees in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) programs in the US.