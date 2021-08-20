Centre prepared to tackle possible COVID-19 third wave: Anurag Thakur

Thakur said that special emphasis is being given to strengthening pediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others

The Centre is fully ready to tackle a possible third wave of COVID-19 and a provision of Rs. 23,123 has been made for this purpose, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday. He said that special emphasis is being given to strengthening pediatric care amid apprehension that the third wave may affect children more than others.

COVID-19 third wave

Need to improve pediatric COVID-19 services in country: Experts

Notably, some experts have warned that the third wave of COVID-19 may affect children more while others have said there is little reason to believe this theory. However, experts concur that there is a need to improve pediatric COVID-19 services in the country. So far, India has reported 3,23,58,829 COVID-19 cases and 4,33,589 deaths due to the disease, according to the Union health ministry.

COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine for children likely to be available from September

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns of a possible third wave affecting children, the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV, Pune), Dr. Priya Abraham, said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 vaccine for children will likely be available from September. COVAXIN is currently undergoing Phase II and Phase III trials in children aged 2-18 years.

Information

He is on five-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Himachal Pradesh

Thakur informed about the development while speaking to the reporters in Shimla. He is currently on a five-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra in his home state Himachal Pradesh. This is his maiden visit to the state after being sworn in as a Union Cabinet minister.

Further details

Thakur will cover a distance of 623km across four constituencies

Thakur started his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Parwanoo in Solan district on Thursday. He will cover a distance of 623km across four Lok Sabha constituencies and 37 assembly segments in eight districts in the hill state. Notably, several other BJP leaders and union ministers including the Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia are also on Jan Ashirwad Yatra in their respective states.

Quote

'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is invitation to third wave: Sanjay Raut

Meanwhile, slamming the BJP government on Wednesday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, "being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states, was an invitation to the third wave of COVID-19."