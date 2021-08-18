'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' an invitation to third wave: Sanjay Raut

Raut claimed that the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for the third wave and BJP is doing it deliberately

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra," being carried out by a number of Union ministers in various states, was an "invitation to the third wave of COVID-19." Raut said they've asked the BJP to have patience. "The 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' is an invitation for the third wave. The BJP is doing it deliberately," the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

Newly-inducted Union ministers had embarked on 'Jan Ashirwad' yatras

Notably, newly-inducted Union ministers Bharti Pawar, Kapil Patil, and Bhagwat Karad earlier this week embarked on "Jan Ashirwad" yatras in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people and thank them for the BJP's win in elections in the recent past.

Raut slammed BJP for discrediting the top 5 CMs poll

Asked about Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being ranked among the top five CMs in India in a survey conducted by a media organization, Raut said, "BJP is trying to discredit this opinion poll because not a single BJP chief minister has made it to the top five in the country." Why is no BJP CM in the list of top five? he asked.

Thackeray will become the top CM in coming days: Raut

Raut also reminded the BJP that when findings of such polls were in their favor, its party workers played "dhols" and celebrated it. We will also have some fireworks, the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said, and expressed confidence that Thackeray will become the top chief minister in the country in the coming days.

Thackeray has been taking steps to defeat COVID-19: Raut

On Thackeray being criticized for very few public appearances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Raut said, "What about other chief ministers who are in the top five (list of the survey)? Did they merely sit at home and still found themselves in the top five?" CM Thackeray has been taking cautious steps to bring people out of the COVID-19 situation, he added.

Thackeray's work is recognized by everyone: Raut

"Thackeray has taken strong steps and his work has been lauded by a court as well. His work in the fields of education, development, and infrastructure is recognized by everyone and the whole country is looking at it," Raut said.