Rahman, Sheeran, Jagger team up for fundraiser on Independence Day

The event titled 'We For India' will raise funds for COVID-19 relief missions

The biggest global artists like Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, music maestro AR Rahman, and Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan will unite for a fundraiser on Independence Day to raise over Rs. 25 crore for COVID-19 relief work. The event titled We For India will raise funds for the COVID-19 relief missions of the philanthropic platform GiveIndia.

Event

The event will be streamed on Facebook on August 15

The event We For India will be streamed on Facebook on August 15. The three-hour videothon will feature over 100 artists including filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Farah Khan, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikram Bhatt, and Ribhu Dasgupta. Several interactions are planned with cine stars like Ajay Devgn, Akkineni Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, Farhan Akhtar, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Pratik Gandhi among others.

Production

The show will be hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao

The show will be hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao. Reliance Entertainment is producing the event, in partnership with The World We Want (WWW) and supported by GiveIndia. Namit Sharma, creative producer, Reliance Entertainment, said that the aim of the fundraiser is to mitigate the troubles faced by the country's common people due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quote

World is one, there is no dearth of goodness: Sharma

"Our effort in putting together this fundraiser, working closely with multiple partners and talent from across the globe has taught us one thing- the world is one, and there is no dearth of goodness and kindness," Sharma said in a statement.

Participants

Several other international stars, musicians will also participate

Besides Sheeran and Jagger, international stars and musicians who will participate in the show include veteran singer Annie Lennox alongside her daughter Lola Lennox and Africa-origin actor Ini Dima-Okojie. The participants will also include superstar and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Nancy Ajram, Co-founder of CHIC, guitarist Nile Rodgers and music group Sister Sledge ft Legendary.

Other details

Medical professionals will share their experiences

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, dance maestros Prabhudeva and Remo D'Souza, musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Usha Uthup, Pandit Bikram Ghosh, Mithoon, Amit Trivedi, Vishal Dadlani, and Shekhar Ravjiani, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, Swanand Kirkire, Shantanu Moitra, Kanika Kapoor, Lisa Mishra will also perform. Besides, the show will also feature medical professionals who will share their experiences and urgent requirements to keep India safe.