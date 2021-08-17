MP: Jyotiraditya embarks on 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' after performing puja

Scindia landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport in Indore to embark on a three-day 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he will do his best to take the country forward in the civil aviation sector and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his induction in the Cabinet before embarking on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. He landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport in Indore to embark on a three-day Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Information

Motorcade of about 1,000 vehicles is moving with Scindia

Notably, a large number of BJP workers and leaders turned up at the airport to welcome Scindia. "He formally launched the yatra after performing puja at the Kshipra river," his yatra in charge said, adding a motorcade of about 1,000 vehicles is moving with Scindia.

Programs

He will attend various programs in Dewas, Shajapur today

"I will try my best to take India forward in the civil aviation sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Scindia told reporters. Scindia, who is visiting the Malwa-Nimar region for the first time after becoming a Union minister, will attend various programs being organized in Dewas and Shajapur on the first day of the yatra on Tuesday.

Details

151 stages have been set on route of Scindia's itinerary

Scindia thanked the prime minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP president JP Nadda. Madhya Pradesh Water Resources Minister and Scindia's supporter Tulsiram Silavat also reached the airport. Scindia's yatra in-charge and former Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma said a total of 151 stages have been set on Tuesday on the route of the union minister's itinerary.

Information

Large crowd outside airport caused inconvenience to the public

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media showing several cars parked at the airport exit causing traffic snarls with a man talking angrily that a large number of people have gathered to welcome Scindia which is causing a lot of trouble to the public.

Further details

He will pay tribute to classical vocalist late Kumar Gandharv

Sharma told PTI, "From the airport, Scindia reached the Kshipra river, performed puja, and started the yatra. He will visit classical vocalist late Kumar Gandharv's residence and pay tribute besides attending several programs and visiting the BJP office." "A motorcade of about 1,000 vehicles is moving with Scindia during this procession," he added.

Information

Baghel carrying out the yatra in Gwalior district on Tuesday

Another newly-inducted Union Minister from Madhya Pradesh SP Singh Baghel reached Datia on Monday and performed puja at Peetambara Peeth, before embarking on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra. A BJP spokesman said Baghel is carrying out the yatra in the Gwalior district on Tuesday.