9 killed in flash floods in New York, New Jersey

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 02, 2021, 05:27 pm

Nine people have been killed in flash flooding in New York and New Jersey, United States.

At least nine people have died after flash floods and tornadoes hit the states of New York and New Jersey in the United States. The flooding has been triggered by remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the southeast of America earlier this week. Governors of both the states declared a state of emergency, and the New York City subway has been almost entirely shut.

Details

2-year-old boy among deceased in NYC

Seven people died in New York City, including a two-year-old boy, NBC and AFP reported. Some of the victims had become trapped in their basements when the flooding hit. At least two people died in New Jersey, including a man whose body was recovered from a vehicle in the city of Passaic, Hector Lora, the Mayor, told CNN.

Rain

NYC sees record rain; almost all subway lines shut

The New York City witnessed record-breaking rainfall on Wednesday night. At least 3.1 inches rain fell in the Central Park in a span of just one hour. Nearly all New York City subway lines have been closed and non-emergency vehicles are banned from roads. Meanwhile, the entire New Jersey rail service, except the Atlantic City line, was suspended, New Jersey Transit said.

Emergency

'A historic weather event': NYC Mayor declares emergency

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, saying it was a "historic weather event." There was "record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," he said, warning residents to stay home. Separately, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy asked people to "stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe."

Flights

Many flights suspended; Newark airport issued advisory

Many flights scheduled out of New York and New Jersey have been suspended. "All flight activity is currently suspended & travelers are strongly advised to contact their airline for the latest flight & service resumption information," the Newark Liberty International Airport said. Nearly 2,50,000 people in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania were without power early on Thursday, reports said.

Background

Hurricane Ida had hit Louisiana on Sunday

Hurricane Ida had hit the state of Louisiana as a "Category 4" hurricane on Sunday, killing at least seven people across states and damaging small towns. Thousands of people still remain without power in that state and the city of New Orleans. It has since been downgraded to a tropical storm but is powerful enough to inundate New York and other areas, officials said.