Kerala girl's guava sapling to grow in PM Modi's courtyard

Actor-turned-BJP MP, Suresh Gopi handed over the sapling to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to New Delhi

A guava sapling, nurtured by a Keralite girl in her home with dreams to propagate the message of organic farming across the country, will soon spread its leaves in the courtyard of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi if everything goes as planned. Actor-turned-BJP MP, Suresh Gopi handed over the sapling to the Prime Minister during his recent visit to New Delhi.

Details

He shared the photo of Modi accepting sapling over Twitter

Moreover, the MP also shared the photo of Modi accepting the gift by the aspiring girl farmer in his Twitter and Facebook handles on Thursday with a brief note. "Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Pathanapuram, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister," Gopi tweeted.

Twitter Post

Here is what Gopi shared over Twitter

(1/4) Nurtured by a thoughtful young girl in a courtyard of Pathanapuram, all set to bloom in the residence of the Indian Prime Minister. Handed over the guava sapling presented by Jayalakshmi (on my visit to Gandhi Bhavan) to the @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji yesterday as promised. pic.twitter.com/2C2oHAJa02 — Suresh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) September 2, 2021

Background

She was recipient of state government's 'Karshaka Thilakam' award

Hailing from Kulanada village in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, Jayalakshmi, a Class X student, was the recipient of the state government's Karshaka Thilakam award for the best student (female) for developing and maintaining an organic farm in her home courtyard. The student had handed over the sapling to gift to the Prime Minister during the MP's visit at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram earlier this week.

Further details

PM assured to have it planted in his official residence

"The PM accepted it wholeheartedly and assured to have it planted in his official residence," the Kaliyattam actor said in the Facebook post. Gopi also said, "If the plant has reached his hands, we can also expect an Indian Prime Minister to say tomorrow that a sapling sent by a little girl from Kulanada is growing in the yard of my official bungalow."

Quote

Had never expected that the gift would reach PM: Jayalakshmi

"Anyway, this is a great message...the message of pure democracy," he said. The elated Jayalakshmi later said that she had never ever expected that her gift would reach the prime minister and she was so happy to know it from the actor-MP's social media posts.