Rahul Gandhi slams government's Jallianwala Bagh memorial revamp

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed the government's revamp of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial an "insult to martyrs," saying only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult. The former Congress chief's attack came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial.

Inauguration

During the event, Modi digitally inaugurated the museum galleries at the memorial. The event showcased multiple development initiatives undertaken by the government to upgrade the complex. Tagging a report on the social media outrage over the revamp of the memorial, Gandhi tweeted, "Only a person who does not know the meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh."

Twitter Post

Here is Gandhi's tweet

Those who didn’t struggle for freedom can’t understand those who did. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

Quote

I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs: Gandhi

"I am the son of a martyr - I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost. We are against this indecent cruelty," he tweeted in Hindi. In another tweet, Gandhi said those who didn't struggle for freedom can't understand those who did.

Twitter Post

Here is what Gandhi further tweeted in Hindi

जलियाँवाला बाग़ के शहीदों का ऐसा अपमान वही कर सकता है जो शहादत का मतलब नहीं जानता।



मैं एक शहीद का बेटा हूँ- शहीदों का अपमान किसी क़ीमत पर सहन नहीं करूँगा।



हम इस अभद्र क्रूरता के ख़िलाफ़ हैं। pic.twitter.com/3tWgsqc7Lx — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 31, 2021

History

It is a country's duty to protect its history: PM

Stressing that it is a country's duty to protect its history, Prime Minister Modi had said that events of the past "teach us and give us direction to move forward." As part of the inaugural event, a wreath-laying ceremony was also held and a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of those killed in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Show

Sound and light show was held to depict the events

A sound and light show was held to depict the events of the day of the massacre. Over 1,000 people were killed and hundreds wounded on April 13, 1919, when British troops fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures.