Schools may be closed if COVID-19 situation worsens: UP government

The state government has opened schools from August 16 for classes IX to XII.

The Uttar Pradesh government, which has decided to open schools for physical classes, on Thursday said the attendance for students will not be compulsory and schools may be closed again if the COVID-19 situation worsens. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told this to the state legislative council while replying to a question by teacher constituency member Dhruv Kumar Tripathi.

Quote

Guardians, teachers have asked for offline education: Sharma

"In basic education, attendance is not compulsory. We have also not made attendance mandatory for Class IX to Class XII. Guardians, teachers, and political organizations have also said offline education should be started even if it is for a shorter period," Sharma said.

COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine for children is expected to be available by September

Tripathi also asked Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh if there was any arrangement for vaccination of teachers and students below 18 years of age. Meanwhile, SP member Shatrudra Prakash asked Singh if it is safe for children to go to school without vaccination. Singh replied that vaccine for children below 18 is not yet available but it is expected to be available by September.

Information

State government has opened schools from August 16

Notably, the state government has opened schools from August 16 for Class IX to Class XII. For classes six to eight, they will be opened from August 23 and for classes one to five from September 1.

Further details

Campaign will be launched to inoculate children: Singh

Meanwhile, Singh said that after the vaccine is available, a campaign will be launched to inoculate children. Moreover, on Wednesday, Dr. Priya Abraham, who is the chief of the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) National Institute of Virology (NIV, Pune), said that India will likely have a COVID-19 vaccine for children by next month.

Background

COVAXIN is undergoing Phase II, Phase III trials in children

At least two indigenous coronavirus vaccines are undergoing or have undergone trials on children in India. Notably, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had also earlier projected an August timeline for the feat. COVAXIN, India's first and so far the only indigenous coronavirus vaccine, is currently undergoing Phase II and Phase III trials in children aged 2-18 years.