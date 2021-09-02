Former Rajya Sabha MP, veteran journalist Chandan Mitra passes away

Former BJP MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra passed away on Wednesday night

Former BJP MP and veteran journalist Chandan Mitra passed away, his son Kushan Mitra said on Thursday. The 65-year-old was the editor of Pioneer newspaper. His son said that Mitra had been suffering for a while. "Dad passed away late last night. He had been suffering for a while," his son said in a tweet.

Prime Minister

He distinguished himself in world of media and politics: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the journalist for his intellect and insights and condoled his demise. "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM said in a tweet.

President Kovind

His demise leaves a void in Indian Journalism: President Kovind

Notably, President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled his demise. He tweeted, "Shri Chandan Mitra was an outstanding journalist, and his stint as a parliamentarian added to his reputation. His understanding of Hindi heartland and its history was profound. His demise leaves a void in Indian journalism. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends."

Quote

His death is a personal loss to me: Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also condoled the death of Mitra, saying his death is a personal loss to him. "He was an erudite and highly respected journalist and parliamentarian. His death is a personal loss to me," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Details

He was considered close to LK Advani

The former Rajya Sabha MP was considered close to BJP leader LK Advani. BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta posted a picture of Chandan Mitra and himself from a school trip in 1972 and wished for his friend to be happy wherever he was. "I lost my closest friend, editor of Pioneer & former MP Chandan Mitra this morning," he said in a tweet.

Further details

We joined journalism at the same time: Dasgupta

"We were together as students of La Martiniere & went on to St. Stephen's & Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time & shared the excitement of Ayodhya & the saffron wave," Dasgupta tweeted. "I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are," Dasgupta said.

Twitter Post

Dasgupta tweeted a picture of Mitra and him