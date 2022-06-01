Entertainment

RIP KK: Family reaches Kolkata, fans blame event organizers

RIP KK: Family reaches Kolkata, fans blame event organizers

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 01, 2022, 11:50 am 3 min read

May KK rest in peace. (Photo credit: Instagram/@kk_live_now)

A mellifluous voice has gone silent forever. Iconic singer Krishnakunar Kunnath (KK) passed away in Kolkata on Tuesday night after a live concert. Once the post-mortem is performed, his mortal remains will be handed over to his family. On the other hand, several concert attendees have blamed the organizers for not having proper safety measures in place. May his soul find eternal peace.

Post-mortem Singer passed away due to cardiac arrest?

According to multiple media reports, after the performance, the Dil Ibadat singer was taken back to his hotel when he complained of uneasiness. He reportedly collapsed soon after and was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute where he was declared dead on arrival. Although a cardiac arrest seems to be the driving factor, medical professionals will still conduct a post-mortem on Wednesday.

Personal life Family expected to collect his mortal remains from Kolkata

KK was married to Jyothy Krishna and had two children—a son Nakul Krishna and a daughter Tamara. They got married in 1991. Even though KK mostly stayed away from media interactions, he had often spoken about how Jyothy was his childhood sweetheart. The family reached the West Bengal capital on Wednesday morning and will take his mortal remains back after the post-mortem.

Possible reason Did heat exhaustion lead to cardiac arrest?

Soon after the gut-wrenching news sent the nation into a state of despair, numerous videos of his last performance surfaced online. The late singer was seen sweating profusely, drinking water frequently, and complaining about the spotlights that aggravated the heat. As per the fans who were present at his last concert at Nazrul Mancha, the auditorium was jam-packed and humidity levels were extremely high.

Twitter Post Fans have slammed the event organizers

Found the reason of suffocation:



Are you guys really educated?

Are you guys really deserve to be in a college?

Spraying Fire Extinguisher CO2 in an overcrowded place can cause Histotoxic Hypoxia, which can also result in suffocation and death to alot of people. #KK NotKK pic.twitter.com/8tarCOznRO — PROSO (@CUMWITHFACTS) May 31, 2022

Tragedy strikes Third such incident in four days

KK's shocking demise has come like a bolt from the blue for the entire nation. It comes two days after popular rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab on Sunday. To recall, on May 29, Malayalam singer Edava Basheer passed away on stage while performing in Kerala. These rapid deaths have left a gaping hole in the Indian music industry.

Tribute Condolences have poured in from across the nation

A shock-ridden nation has been pouring tributes to the Pal singer, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ex-cricketer Virender Sehwag, and actor Akshay Kumar. KK's frequent collaborator and noted music director Pritam said he was in "utter shock." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "The tears won't stop." Several other artists like Sonu Nigam, Jubin Nautiyal, and Shreya Ghoshal paid their condolences to KK's family and fans.

Twitter Post Social media is flooded with condolences

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

Journey KK has left behind spectacular discography

KK was known not only for his Bollywood chartbusters but also sang numerous songs in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bengali languages. After singing advertisement jingles, he shot to fame with his debut album Pal (1999), which was also reportedly the last song he sang on stage on Tuesday night. His oeuvre also includes romantic songs such as Dil Ibadat, Tadap, and Tu Jo Mila.