Media club cancels Vivek Agnihotri's press conference, angry director retaliates

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2022, 12:10 pm 2 min read

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' press event got canceled last minute

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri was slated to hold a "press conference" at a media club to discuss his last release, The Kashmir Files. But the event got canceled, the director has alleged, due to the objection of "powerful media persons" who threatened to quit if the conference is allowed. Now, Agnihotri said he will be holding an open-house press conference on the same day.

Ever since its release, The Kashmir Files has received a lot of attention.

While the movie-going crowd has embraced the film on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, many have criticized Agnihotri as well.

He has been vocal about all kinds of opposition online.

Recently, the filmmaker took offense to an internet encyclopedia (read Wikipedia) tagging the film to be "fictional."

The director spoke about the incident via Twitter on Tuesday. "[Yesterday,] I became a victim of hate campaign and free speech was banned by the watch-dogs of free speech, the media." Agnihotri revealed he was contacted by Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora recently, telling him the Foreign Correspondents Club wanted to host him to talk on Kashmiri Pandits and his film, The Kashmir Files.

IMPORTANT: ALL MEDIA



1. Foreign Correspondents Club, New Delhi has cancelled my PC on 5th May in an undemocratic manner as part of a hate-campaign against #TheKashmirFiles.



2. I am holding an open-house PC at the Press Club of India on the 5th at 4 PM.

All media are invited. pic.twitter.com/aDFbS9FteB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 3, 2022

Detailing further, the director revealed how a press conference was fixed to be held at 7:00pm on May 5 in New Delhi. However, "The President of the Foreign Correspondents Club called me [on May 2] and informed me about the press conference cancellation." This was because "some powerful media persons have objected to the event and have threatened that they would resign en masse."

While the FCC didn't give out any statement, its president Munish Gupta commented on the issue when contacted by a portal. He said in a text message: "The FCC South Asia decided to cancel a promotional event and has no further comment," The Telegraph reported.

Upcoming PCI denied Agnihotri's claims that it was holding any conference

Agnihotri said he would hold an "alternative and open-house press conference in the interest of India, democracy, free speech and truth" at the Press Club of India (PCI) on May 5. However, PCI tweeted it was "not facilitating any event on May 5 by any individual or organization." Saying there was a "due process," PCI maintained it allowed "press conferences only with advanced booking."