Entertainment

'Beast': Vijay-led hostage drama is hitting Netflix next week

'Beast': Vijay-led hostage drama is hitting Netflix next week

Written by Pallabi C Samal May 04, 2022, 11:45 am 2 min read

'Beast' had hit theaters on April 13

Beast finally has an OTT release date! The Tamil action comedy is slated to hit Netflix on May 11, almost a month after its theatrical premiere on April 13. Earlier reports had suggested that Beast will hit the digital platform and Sun NXT, the video-on-demand service by Sun TV Network, in June. But, guess makers want to cover up the losses, hence this call.

Context Why does this story matter?

Made on a stunning budget of Rs. 150 crore, Beast really struggled to make money at the box office.

At the end of week three, the film was able to manage only a Rs. 153.31 crore at the ticket window and that too worldwide.

This means, the actioner wasn't able to reach its break-even point across all the centers.

So this decision makes sense.

Details How was the announcement made?

Netflix India took to their social media handles to announce that the film is arriving next Wednesday on their platform. In a post filled with emojis showing bomb blasts, the streamer wrote, "Can you feel the POWER TERROR FIRE BECAUSE BEAST ARRIVES ON NETFLIX ON MAY 11." It added that the film will be made available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi

Information TV premiere, other OTT release

As far as its satellite rights are concerned, Sun TV Network has bagged the same. To note, Sun TV Network is the subsidiary firm of Sun Pictures, the production house that has backed the Tamil film. While the date of its world television premiere is not out, the Vijay-led actioner may hit Sun NXT on May 13, two days after it hits Netflix.

Fact More on cast, crew

Reports said Beast is Vijay's first major flop after six consequent hits. Apart from the Tamil star, the hostage drama also starred Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, Selvaraghavan (in his acting debut), Sathish, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, Yogi Babu, and Redin Kingsley, among others. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the film's music score, while Nelson Dilipkumar was at its helm, in his third directorial.