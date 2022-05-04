Entertainment

Justin Lin's 'Fast X' exit: Why and the way forward

Justin Lin's 'Fast X' exit: Why and the way forward

Written by Shreya Mukherjee May 04, 2022, 10:23 am 3 min read

Why did Justin Lin quit? What's coming next?

The glorious Fast and Furious (F&F) franchise received a major blow last week when it was announced that Justin Lin, who was associated with the films for the past 10 years, has quit. Lin revealed he won't be helming the upcoming film Fast X, only days after filming for the actioner began. As days have passed, new details are coming up. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

When dealing with long-running franchises like F&F, it's expected to see a well-oiled machine where the cast and crew have been through thick and thin.

Thus, whenever somebody quits, the chances of some major behind-the-screen turmoil are imminent.

It has been said Lin's exit stemmed from "creative differences" but halting production midway and confirming a replacement is sure to leave its impact.

Do you know? Who will take over the mantle?

As the production staggers without a driver, reports suggest filmmaker Louis Leterrier is in talks to take over the control. Leterrier is known for his Transporter films. Meanwhile, Lin is staying attached to the 10th film in the racing franchise as a producer.

Why Lin had 'major disagreement' with Vin Diesel?

Lin, who has directed five Fast and Furious movies already, reportedly had enough with the constant change in plans and management by the face of the franchise, co-producer Vin Diesel. As per The Hollywood Reporter, on April 23, the filmmaker had a "major disagreement" with Diesel and his new notes, prompting him to think the project "was not worth my mental health."

Comment This is what Universal spokesperson has claimed

While Lin and Diesel have refused to comment on THR's report, a spokesperson from Universal Pictures did comment. "Any creative differences leading to [Lin]'s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast, or crew." While the "why" factor is yet to get clarity, one thing is for sure, Universal will struggle to try to meet the May 19, 2023 release date.

Cost Shooting halt can cost Universal $600,000-$1 million a day!

To keep the production running till a replacement gets on board, Universal is reportedly working quite hard. While the shooting of the main unit is paused, the second unit's production is ongoing in the UK, reported Variety. Still, halting the shoot can cost Universal $600,000 to $1 million a day. Not to mention the studio has to accommodate the busy schedules of its stars.

Information Star cast

While Diesel returns as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez will reprise the role of his wife, Letty Ortiz. Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, and Chris "Ludacris" Bridges are returning, too. Charlize Theron, Jason Momoa, and Brie Larson make up the star cast.