5 MCU/DC 'superheroes' who have acted in 'Fast & Furious'-films

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 12, 2022, 01:39 pm 3 min read

'Fast & Furious' has seen some superheroes as a part of its cast

The 10th installment to the Fast & Furious (F&F) is amassing an impressive cast. And, that includes superheroes from both DC and MCU! Come to think of it, even the franchise's lead man, Vin Diesel, is a Marvel superhero (Groot). Now, Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) are aboard F&F 10, too. Here are five other superheroes who're a part of F&F.

#1 Gal Gadot: Wonder Woman started her film career with 'F&F'

Before she became our Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot made her big screen debut with Fast & Furious (2009). Notably, it was her first Hollywood film, too. Her role as Gisele Yashar, Han Lue's love interest, appeared in three F&F films until she was killed off in Fast & Furious 6 (2013). But, F&F swears by "resurrection," so Yashar might come back in F&F 10.

#2 Ryan Reynolds: MCU's Deadpool and DC's Green Lantern

Ryan Reynolds made a surprise cameo in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), where he was CIA agent Victor Locke. He's unlikely to return to the franchise, but Diesel apparently wants him to have a larger role in the extended F&Fverse. Reynolds has played MCU's Merc with a Mouth aka Deadpool, and also the forgettable DC hero, Hal Jordan or Green Lantern.

#3 Idris Elba: Superhero veteran who played villain in 'F&F' spin-off

Idris Elba's Brixton Lore in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw was stunning. He described him as "a human being who has the capabilities of a war machine." Elba has famously played the role of Bloodsport, a minor villain of the DC universe, in The Suicide Squad. He also played Heimdall in five MCU films and Moreau in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.

#4 John Cena: DC's Peacemaker is Dominic Toretto's brother

John Cena is up next. DC's s jingoistic killer Peacemaker or Christopher Smith made his debut in the F9 (2021) as Jakob Toretto, estranged brother to Dominic Toretto (Diesel). Jakob is set to return in Fast & Furious 10 Part 1 and Fast & Furious 10 Part 2. And, as Peacemaker, Cena will be seen in a HBO Max series by the same name.

#5 Dwayne Johnson: Lucas "Luke" Hobbs is DC's Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson rounds up this list. Set to mark his maiden superhero film with DC's Black Adam (releasing in October), Johnson is known for playing the character of Lucas "Luke" Hobbs, a United States Diplomatic Security Service agent and bounty hunter in five F&F films. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw started Hobbs's independent journey in the franchise. A sequel is being made.