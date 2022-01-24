Entertainment

Nick Jonas to JLo, 5 singers who act good, too

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 24, 2022, 04:03 pm 2 min read

Nick Jonas (left), Jennifer Lopez (middle) and Justin Timberlake (right)

There are many in Hollywood who start out in one discipline but eventually explore other professional fields. For example, Jeremy Renner began as an actor and with time veered toward music and business. Likewise, there are several stars who kickstart their careers as singers but take up movie roles and do a good job there as well. We list the top five.

Number 1 Queen Latifah

In 2006, Queen Latifah became the first hip-hop artist to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She even received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for Bessie, a 2015 HBO release. Further, the "feminist" rapper got an Academy Award nod in the Best Supporting Actress category for Chicago. So, Latifah is both, an acclaimed actor and noted singer/rapper.

Number 2 Justin Timberlake

One of world's best selling artists, Justin Timberlake is known for his acting skills as well. He was the man in focus in films like Bad Teacher, Friends with Benefits, and In Time. Timberlake also portrayed Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster and first president of Facebook, in The Social Network. For his Saturday Night Live appearances, the 40-year-old multihyphenate won numerous Emmy Awards.

Number 3 Nick Jonas

Before Nick Jonas became a star singer, he debuted as an actor. The 29-year-old artist made his acting debut on Broadway when he was seven and three years later, we got his first single. He also made appearances in Disney-backed Camp Rock and its sequel. Jonas's aircraft pilot roles in two films of Jumanji further established him as a credible actor.

Number 4 Lady Gaga

In 2018, Lady Gaga stunned us all with her efficient execution of a wide range of emotions in the musical romantic Western film, A Star Is Born. Just months ago, we got another proof of the 35-year-old crooner's powerful acting skills. Even though House of Gucci had a starry cast comprising Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto among others, her performance stood out.

Number 5 Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood's highest-earning Latin actor, Jennifer Lopez's acting debut was with a small role in My Little Girl. Selena (1997) was her first breakthrough role, while her debut single arrived just two years later and topped charts in six countries. She juggled both her singing and acting careers with great ease. While her songs scorched charts, her performances in films got her accolades as well.