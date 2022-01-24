Entertainment

Vivek Oberoi drops trailer for #RepublicDay special, 'Verses of War'

Vivek Oberoi drops trailer for #RepublicDay special, 'Verses of War'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 03:38 pm 3 min read

Vivek Oberoi to don soldier's uniform for upcoming short film

Ahead of the release of the short film Verses of War, lead star Vivek Oberoi shared its trailer online on Monday. The Bollywood actor will essay the role of an Indian soldier in this film, directed by Prasad Kadam. Featuring two soldiers across borders who interact by means of poems and shayari, Verses of War will be released on this Republic Day.

Announcement Oberoi and Rohit Bose Roy to reunite after 15 years

Oberoi shared the 1:39-minute-long trailer with a caption. "Ek fauji jab jeeta hai to poori shiddat se jeeta hai, aur jab marta hai to poori izzat se marta hai! [A soldier lives with full intensity and dies with complete honor]." Rohit Bose Roy plays the other lead, a Pakistani army officer. This will reunite the two actors after 15 years of Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Trailer We'll see new side to soldiers in this one

Source: Twitter/@rohitroy500

The clip begins with Major Sunil Bhatia's (Oberoi) voice that says how a soldier never dies on field but death greets him when he's ashamed of himself. On screen, we see Bhatia getting ambushed by Pakistani soldiers until he's taken hostage. Here, he interacts with a Pakistani soldier (Bose Roy). The duo engages in deep conversations, questioning the need for war, to begin with.

Twitter Post Check out the trailer here

Ek fauji jab jeeta hai to poori shiddat se jeeta hai,

aur jab marta hai to poori izzat se marta hai!

The battle begins. War on 26th.

Watch the official trailer of #VersesOfWar releasing exclusively this #RepublicDay on#FilmsByFnPmedia @rohitroy500 @prasad_kadam87 pic.twitter.com/iS9ux3217p — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 24, 2022

Comments Portrayal of soldiers as multi-layered human beings is heartwarming

Source: Twitter:@rohitroy500

Showing soldiers as human beings who love sentimentality, verses, and life is a commendable feat. The premise of an Indian and Pakistani soldier interacting with genuine respect for each other, in place of surface-level hatred is another fresh aspect of the venture. Judging by the trailer, some beautiful verses also await us. But the tone suggests we might get an unhappy ending.

Quote Film to break myth about army officers: Bose Roy

"We look at Army officers as stoic and strict; but they are also human beings...But we put them on such a pedestal that nahin bhai yeh toh army officer hai. That is a myth that will break with Verses of War," Bose Roy had said.

Information Users can watch film on YouTube on January 26

Oberoi had dropped the teaser for the film back on Army Day, revealing how the film will pay a "poetic tribute to the Indian Army on the Indian Army Day." The reportedly 40-minute-long film will be released on the YouTube channel of FNP Media on January 26. Thus, in the age of subscription-based content, this short film will be available for free.