5 takeaways from 'Doobey,' first song from 'Gehraiyaan'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

'Doobey' from 'Gehraiyaan' takes us to the deep ends of love

With the premiere date of Gehraiyaan inching closer, makers dropped the first song from the Hindi film on Monday. Called Doobey, the track features Deepika Padukone (Alisha) and Siddhant Chaturvedi (Zain) figuratively drowning in each other. Composed and produced by OAFF and Savera, the lyrics have been penned by Kausar Munir. Lothika has voiced the catchy, jazzy song. Here are 5 takeaways.

#1 First off, song is versatile, will suit multiple personalities

Let us begin with the track's positives and negatives. The 2:17-minute-long number instantly takes a hold of you and is strong on beats. But yet, the backing synthesizers don't ever come to the front, so you can clearly enjoy the vocals. Doobey will suit both listeners of R&B and serve as a light party number. The only regret here is its short length.

#2 Shakun Batra was right in casting Chaturvedi opposite Padukone

Going by the trailer, we know Alisha and Zain cheat on their respective partners to find solace in each other and Doobey shows us just how in-deep they are. Yet, their chemistry is so buttery smooth and electric that you as a viewer root for them, despite knowing the gray moral code. Director Shakun Batra has to be credited for casting Chaturvedi opposite Padukone.

#3 We see intimacy in new light (depth) here

Batra had an intimacy director aboard as they "were treating intimacy like a story and we want to see it [as] a character." And, this gets translated onscreen. Be it, Alisha teaching Zain yoga, or Zain teaching her how to drive a yacht, the actors appear extensively in sync; as if they have known each other for ages. We see intimacy in great depth.

#4 This aspect of Alisha-Zain's forbidden romance surfaces here

We know the leads' fling starts when Alisha and her partner Karan (Dhairya Karwa) go on a holiday with her cousin Tia (Ananya Panday) and her fiance Zain. But Alisha and Zain continue their forbidden-but-casual romance after coming back. In one scene, Alisha shuts the curtain of her kitchen window before getting intimate with Zain. So we're told this "fling" isn't really that casual.

#5 Cinematography offers pristine look into sand, sea, and sunset

The last takeaway from the music video is the assurance that Gehraiyaan will certainly fulfill our holiday blues with a pristine view of the sand, sea, and sunset. Many people have found themselves cooped up inside their homes and films can really help them dream. The beautiful locales are expected to balance out tense relationships. Gehraiyaan lands on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.