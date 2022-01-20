'Gehraiyaan' trailer: Deepika-Siddhant's affair showcases loopholes of modern relationships

Ahead of its February 11 release on Amazon Prime Video, Gehraiyaan makers released its trailer. The 2:34-minute-long clip gives us the basic premise the film will offer: Two cousins, one engaged and one married. When the two couples meet, sparks fly between one sister and the other's fiancé. The Karan Johar-production features Deepika Padukone (her OTT debut), Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

Trailer Things change when the four holiday together

The trailer starts with Alisha (Padukone) regretting her life where she feels stuck and slowly we are shown why. Her partner, Karan (Karwa) is unhappy, too. Then enters the other couple, Zain (Chaturvedi) and Tia (Panday), who are engaged to marry in Tuscany. We see the four holidaying somewhere and then sparks fly between Alisha and Zain, who embark on a casual relationship.

Observation Trailer gives out most of the story

The trailer is visually appealing and we are promised much more than just a sizzling affair and intimate sequences. The concept of modern love, where societal diktats don't hold much importance, is showcased beautifully and unabashedly here. Although the trailer gives out most of the story, we do hope to get clarity on Zain "abandoning" his mother, which Alisha blurts out in anger.

Information Makers had dropped character posters earlier

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan was supposed to get a global premiere on January 25, 2022, but on Padukone's birthday, January 5, makers declared that its release was postponed. The team behind this romantic drama is employing unique tactics to keep viewers excited about the movie. Like, they had dropped character posters that had text message chains, giving us an insight into their relationships/stories.

Details Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor complete the cast

Also, before sharing the trailer, makers dropped short audio clips (akin to voice notes on WhatsApp) in the voices of Alisha, Tia, Zain, and Karan. Meanwhile, apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie features Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor as well. The film's script has been written by Batra, Sumit Roy, Ayesha Devitre, and Yash Sahai. Viacom18 Studios and Jouska Films are the co-producers.