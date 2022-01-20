Finally! Willem Dafoe to debut as 'Saturday Night Live' host

Finally! Willem Dafoe to debut as 'Saturday Night Live' host

Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 20, 2022, 02:24 pm 2 min read

Willem Dafoe will have Katy Perry as his musical guest

Willem Dafoe is all set to make his Saturday Night Live (SNL) debut. The four time Academy Award nominated actor will take the center stage as the host of the January 29 episode. And, ace singer Katy Perry will grace the stage of the sketch comedy show as his musical guest. No other detail about that particular episode is out yet.

Details January 22 episode will have Will Forte as host

Before Dafoe's much-awaited gig, SNL has the January 22 episode to stream. It will have actor Will Forte, creator of sitcom The Last Man on Earth, as the host, while Italian rock band Måneskin will accompany him as the musical guest. Broadway Video backs the late-night series that airs on NBC. Lorne Michaels is the creator and executive producer of the show.

Information Perry shared the news on her Instagram

Photo credit: Twitter/@katyperry

While announcing her collaboration with Dafoe, an excited Perry wrote on Instagram/Twitter, "Live from New York, it's...PLAY...Can't wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple." Her photo had three stickers mentioning the episode date, alongside her full name and the actor's. Notably, this will be Perry's fifth SNL appearance, having hosted in 2011 and performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Twitter Post You can check out the announcement here

Live from New York, it’s 🍄PLAY🍄 Can’t wait to bring my slice of Sin City to the Big Apple🍎 (and ur 📺) @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/6BCJDsmWtd — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 18, 2022

Reaction Netizens expressed their excitement over this collaboration

As soon as this news surfaced, netizens poured in their comments. Chris Anokute, founder of Young Forever, an entertainment company wrote, "Wow sister! Major news. I hope you get to act as well, so the people really know what time it is!! ROAR," a nod to Perry's uber-famous song, Roar. "ITS BEEN SO LONG, UR FINALLY BACK TO SNL," another user mentioned.

Projects Dafoe was seen in 4 top films last year

Willem Dafoe in 'The Northman'

Back to Dafoe, the star was seen in four movies last year, The French Dispatch, The Card Counter, Nightmare Alley, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. All were well-received by viewers and critics. He'll next be seen in The Northman, which releases on April 22, 2022. Some reports also suggest that he might return as Nuidis Vulko in Jason Momoa-led Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom.