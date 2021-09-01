'The Expendables' movie gets a fourth round, shoot begins October

Sep 01, 2021



The Expendables are back! The fourquel of this actioner is returning to the big screens, with numerous big stars. It starts rolling in October. The Lionsgate and Millennium Media-backed venture has Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Tony Jaa, Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, and Megan Fox in cast. Scott Waugh is directing this venture, which comes seven years after part three released.



The first part of this franchise released in 2010, which was helmed by Stallone. The subsequent installments hit the theaters in 2012 and 2014, maintaining the adrenaline rush it's known for. While the previous editions focused on the Rocky star, this one is expected to have Statham's Lee Christmas leading a mission. Christmas, ex-SAS soldier, is Barney Ross' (Stallone) closest friend on the team.



The Expendables franchise has minted more than a smashing $800mn at the box office, so the expectations are high from this part. "Popcorn entertainment is guaranteed," emphasized Millenium's Jeffrey Greenstein. Echoing the same sentiment, Lionsgate president Jason Constantine expressed confidence of robust box office collection. While Waugh is leading the project, screenplay responsibilities are given to Spenser Cohen, John Joseph Connolly and Max Adams.





"It's so much fun to bring these stars together for a no-holds-barred action film. The new film will be the biggest, most badass adventure yet," added Constantine. Talks about a fourth part were on since decades, but with changing directors and writers, the plan was put on hold. But now it seems we finally will see the biggest action stars on the screen again.



Chinatown boy Jaa will bring on the martial arts action in the upcoming movie. And Fox, known for her sassy image, might bring in the glamor amid the rough guys. Almost every Expendables alumnus is returning, except Terry Crews, who played the character of Hale Caesar, the team's specialist on barrel-weapons. The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor had confirmed this way back in 2018.