Radhika Yadav murder: 'He made her life miserable...', says friend

Radhika Yadav, a 25-year-old tennis player from Gurugram , was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav. The incident took place at their home in Sector 57. Police reports state that five bullets were fired at Radhika, four of which hit her—three in the back and one in the shoulder. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Allegations 'He controlled every aspect of her life' Himaanshika Singh Rajput, a fellow tennis player and friend of Radhika, alleged that Deepak had been controlling every aspect of his daughter's life. "He'd made her life miserable for years with his controlling, constant criticism," Himaanshika said in an emotional video on social media. She also added, "They shamed her for wearing shorts, for talking to boys, for living life on her own terms."

Family tensions Radhika had built her own tennis academy Himaanshika also revealed that Radhika had built her own tennis academy and was doing well for herself. However, her family couldn't stand to see her independent. "She loved making videos, taking photographs. But she gradually stopped. They didn't like her being independent," Himaanshika said. The police have recovered the weapon and remaining ammunition from the scene of the crime.